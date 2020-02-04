BELTON — Services for Marvin Edward Hamilton Jr., 76, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Friday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Hamilton died Friday, Jan. 31, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 8, 1943, in Austin to Marvin Edward and Katherine Woodall Hamilton. He served in the U.S. Navy. He married Andrea Graves on March 7, 2002, in Temple. He worked for Combined Insurance Companies of America. He also was a general contractor.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; three sons, Marvin Kirk Hamilton and William Blake Hamilton, both of Brownsboro, and Tava Hamilton of Fredericksburg; two daughters, Mindy Campbell of Bertram and Kamryn Garrett of Georgetown; two brothers, Darren O. Hamilton of Elgin and Kenneth Eric Hamilton of Temple; two sisters, Beverly Louise Sweeney of Temple and Roxie Michelle Henn of Van Cleeve; eight grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.