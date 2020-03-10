CAMERON — Services for Frances Pauline Gilliland, 91, will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Liberty Community Church in Cameron.
Mrs. Gilliland died Saturday, March 7.
She was born Nov. 18, 1928, in Milano to Effie and Charlie Robinson. She married Troy on Aug. 1, 1948, in Milam County. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and Liberty Community Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two daughters, Jackie Oprea and Charlotte Taussig; a brother, Joe Robinson; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Liberty Community Association Cemetery, 3370 FM 337, Cameron, TX 76520.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.