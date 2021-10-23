BELTON — Services for J.C. Alston, 98, of Troy will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church of Troy with Mike McMurtry officiating.
Burial with military and Masonic honors will be in Roberts Cemetery in Troy.
Mr. Alston died Wednesday, Oct. 20, at his residence.
He was born May 23, 1923, in Cone to John and Nettie Collier Alston. He joined the Navy at age 18, and was on board the USS California during the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Dec. 7, 1941. He married June Casey on Sept. 3, 1948, in Temple, and she preceded him in death on Feb. 13, 2008. After the Navy, he worked and retired as a civil servant at the Veterans Administration hospital in Temple. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Troy.
He also was preceded in death by a daughter, Beverly Miller, on Feb. 25, 2007; a grandchild; and a great-grandchild.
Memorials may be made to the Admiral Nimitz Foundation, 328 E. Main St., Fredericksburg, TX 78624.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.