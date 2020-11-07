ROCKDALE — Services for Katharine Elizabeth Holt, 55, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. today in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Rockdale.
Ms. Holt died Wednesday, Nov. 4, at her residence.
She was born June 12, 1965, in Pasadena to Charles Whitfield II and Sarah Suann Brown Holt.
She was preceded in death by a son, Charles Holt; and a daughter, Sarah Holt.
Survivors include two daughters, Samantha Diestel of Coppers Cove and Elizabeth Holt of Rockdale; a brother, Charles W. Holt III of Rockdale; and two grandchildren.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.