BELTON — Services for Rosendo “Randy” Navarrette Garcia, 61, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Monday in Moffat Cemetery in Temple with Maria Martinez officiating.
Mr. Garcia died Jan. 30.
He was born July 31, 1959, in Temple to Angelina Navarrette and Enrique “Henry” Garcia. He married Lucy Denney. He was an electrician apprentice.
Survivors include his wife; a son, David Garcia; a daughter, Crystal Rios; six brothers, Henry Garcia, Robert Garcia Sr., Raul Garcia, David Garcia, Daniel Garcia and Roger Garcia; two sisters, Yolanda Lopez and Diana Lopez; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Monday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.