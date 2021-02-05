Niley Judson Smith, Jr.
Cameron – Niley Judson Smith, Jr., 74, of Austin, formerly of Cameron, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021, in Austin. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, February 6, 2021, at the Kathryn W. Green Chapel of Green-Patterson Funeral Home, Cameron, at 2:00 p.m., with Geoff Lightsey officiating. Visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m., immediately prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Judson was born December 5, 1946, in Cameron, to Niley Judson Sr. and Carolyn (Cheeves) Smith. He had a strong Christian faith and was a member of St. Martin’s Lutheran Church in Austin.
Judson’s greatest interests were music, singing, history, and all sports. He had an incredible memory for sports history. Judson was a very caring person who will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his brother, Steve Smith, and wife, Carol, of Dallas.
Memorials can be sent to St. Martin’s Lutheran Church in Austin or First United Methodist Church in Cameron.
Arrangements are under the direction of Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron. Condolences for the family may be left at www.green-pattersonfuneralhome.com.
Paid Obituary