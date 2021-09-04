BELTON — Services for Guadalupe “Wally” Gonzales Ortiz, 62, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Friday at New Jerusalem Church in Belton.
The service will be live-streamed at crottyfh.com
Mr. Ortiz died Tuesday, Aug. 31, at a local hospital.
He was born Feb. 24, 1959, to Alberto and Candelaria Ortiz in Refugio. He worked in construction. He was a member and minister at the New Jerusalem Church in Belton.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Ortiz of Belton; two sons, Manuel Ortiz of Austin and Guadalupe Ortiz Jr. of Tennessee County; a daughter, Saralisa Hebert of Pflugerville; three brothers, Bartoldo Ortiz of Temple, Juan Ortiz of Jarrell and Albert Ortiz of Belton; seven sisters, Sandra Guana, Angie Ortiz and Janie Hernandez, all of Belton, Adelaida Castillo of Beeville, Cristela Meade of Tucson, Ariz., Maria Paiz of El Paso and Susie Rangel of Moody; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.