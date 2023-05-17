CAMERON — Services for Johnnie Mae Whitaker, 96, of Cameron will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be at a later date.
Ms. Whitaker died Tuesday, May 2, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Feb. 28, 1927, in Sharp to John and Lillie Mae Nelson Graham. She had worked in restaurants for many years.
She was preceded in death by two children, Basil Mowdy and Jamie “Pancho” Perkins; and by two great-grandchildren.
Survivors include a son, John Allen Mowdy of Odessa; a daughter, Sue Rolando of Cameron; two sisters, Patsy Mulkey of Odessa and Linda Carr of Rockdale; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren