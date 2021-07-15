Services for Rosa Linda Sauseda, 75, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday in Old Perry Cemetery in Moody.
Mrs. Sauseda died Wednesday, July 14, in Temple.
She was born June 15, 1946, in Temple to Daniel Ervia and Rosa Maldonado. She married Cirilo “Johnny” Sauseda Jr., and he preceded her in death. Mrs. Sauseda worked for the Haywood factory, for H-E-B in Temple for five years, and was a food service supervisor for Scott & White Memorial Hospital for 24 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include three daughters, Angela Sauseda and Christina Sauseda-Troche, both of Belton, and Katherine Sauseda Cordero of Temple; two brothers, Alfredo Hernandez of Milwaukee and Pedro Maldonado of Lansing, Mich.; two sisters, Ester Barham of Hughes Spring and Janie Matous of Ennis; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Old Perry Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 236, Moody, TX 76577.
Visitation will be 4–8 p.m. today at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.