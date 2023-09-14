Services for David Whiting Phillips Jr., 73, of Little River-Academy will be 4 p.m. Saturday at Little River’s Freedom Road Fellowship.
Mr. Phillips died Monday, Sept. 4, at a local hospital.
He was born July 5, 1950, in San Antonio to David Whiting Phillips Sr. and Clara Joan Pazdral. He was a resident of Bell County most of his life. He graduated from Academy High School in 1968 and from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor with a bachelor’s degree in 1996. He was a retired railroad employee. He also worked with Texas Baptist Men in church construction and disaster relief. He was a member of Little River Country Church. He married Cindy Avery on Jan. 6, 2019, at Little River Country Church.
Survivors include his wife of Little River-Academy; a son, Terry Phillips of Salado; two daughters, Rachel Phillips of Temple and Tonya Avery of Little River-Academy; three brothers, Tod Phillips of Temple, Mark Phillips of Tomball and Jimmy Phillips of Austin; and a sister, Becky Mahoney of Macy, Ind.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.