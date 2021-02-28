BELTON — Services for Donald Woodrow Bunte, 84, of Holland will be at a later date.
Mr. Bunte died Feb. 17 at his residence.
He was born Dec. 23, 1936, in Temple to Rudolph and Annie Pace Bunte. He married Joan Constance Hinkle on Aug. 7, 1971. He was a butcher. He also worked for Bell County. He was a volunteer for Holland VFD.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 2014; and a grandchild.
Survivors include a daughter, Michelle Roush; two sisters, Bethel Jean Upchurch and LaVonne Nell Tweedle; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.