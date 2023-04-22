Major Bobby Scott Nicholson, US Army Ret.
July 13, 1965 – April 10, 2023
Bobby Nicholson of Moody, Texas, also known as Bobby Scott, Scott, Scotty, Nick, Dad, Dado and Grumps!, died suddenly and unexpectedly the morning of April 10, 2023. Bobby was born in Houston, Texas and after retiring from a 22 year distinguished “Green to Gold” career in the United States Army in 2006, he was employed as a civilian contractor as a Field Service Representative in continued service to his country.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 36 years, Stephanie Bodak Nicholson, daughter Maggie Nicholson, daughter Shay Nicholson and son-in-love Jonathan Wesson and granddaughter Claire, daughter Skylar Mack and son-in-law Byron Mack, son Gabor Nicholson and daughter-in-law Allison Nicholson and grandchildren Finnley and Marley Nicholson, son Caleb Nicholson and daughter-in-love Lisbeth Britt, daughter Emma Chupik and son-in-law Josiah Chupik and grandson Jonah Chupik.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents David C. Nicholson and Bobbie J. Deorsam Nicholson, brother Rex. D. Nicholson, sister Debra D. Carner, and granddaughter Scout Chupik.
Bobby was active in shepherding his large family, honoring God, serving his country and using his immense experience and wisdom to make people’s lives better, including one of his favorite roles as head coach of the Centex Chargers Baseball team for 7 years.
Funeral services for Bobby are scheduled for Sunday, April 23, 2023. A graveside ceremonial service with Military Honors will be held first, at the Holland Cemetery at 1:30pm, located at 11450 Holland Cemetery Rd, Holland, Texas. A memorial celebration will follow at Grace Bible Church, 1203 Winkler Avenue, Killeen Texas 76542 at 4pm, including dinner with the family for all.
In lieu of flowers, donations are gratefully accepted to:
https://givesendgo.com/AssuringMaggiesFuture
Or Zelle to 254-913-6939
