BELTON — Services for David R. Marmon, 72, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. John Roark Officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Marmon died Sunday, July 19, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 19, 1947, in Kansas City, Kan., to William and Virginia Rickart Marmon. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He married Pamela Robinson on March 1, 1968, in Durham, N.C. He worked at Sears and Montgomery Ward in Colorado. He was a member of Keys Valley Baptist Church in Belton.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Sherry Millican of San Antonio; two brothers, Stephen Marmon of Beatrice, Neb., and Kevin Marmon of Wymore, Neb.; a sister, Beverly French of Lincoln, Neb.; and two grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Keys Valley Baptist Church Youth Ministry in Belton.