Arlene (Joyce) Roberts
Arlene (Joyce) Roberts was born in on November 21, 1939 in Denver City, Texas to Truitt and Edna Williams Dillingham. She graduated from Richmond High School in 1958. She went on to become a dental assistant. In the early years, she was the events planner at her church and in the later years, she was the arts and crafts teacher at a senior center where she had many friends. Christ was her compass throughout her life. She was active in her church and lived a Christian life every day. In 1960, she married her first love, Kenneth Runyon until his death in 1971. She and Ken were so excited to welcome their new baby, Betty in December 1960 (yes 10 months, 7 days). Returning to California, she met and married her prince charming, William Roberts in 1976, and they were blessed with four children Connie, Scott, Kelli and Amy. They remained married until his death in 2010. She had a wonderful sense of humor and found the laughs in life at every opportunity. She survived a very difficult battle with Covid which left her with a weakened immune system and the inability to return to normal life. After a current lung problem, she went to be with her heavenly father on April 16, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edna and Truitt Dillingham; step-mother, Waneta Wilburn; a daughter, Kelli Anderson, and a son-in-law, Anthony Sonnier.
She is survived by her daughters, Betty Sonnier, Connie Roberts and Amy Morgan; son, Scott Roberts and wife Susan; brothers, Royce Dillingham and wife Peggy, Dan Wilburn, and Stan Wilburn and wife Linda; granddaughters, Lindsay Sonnier, Jennifer Lano and husband David, Amy Martin and husband Carl, Abra Morgan, Jaciee Morells and husband Nick Wells and Emily Anderson; grandson, Kenneth Killion and husband Ionut Killion, David Roberts and wife Patrina, and James Anderson; grandchildren, Cheyenne Whipkey, and husband Levi, Mattheu, Klunk, Jr, Steven Klunk, and Dana Klunk, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and great grandchildren. A funeral services will be held at 11:00am Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Immanuel Baptist Church with Dr. Ron Milne officiating. Burial will follow at Bellwood Memorial Park.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
