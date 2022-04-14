Marcus Huerta
Marcus was born August 19, 1969 in Round Rock Texas to the late Ramon and Amelia Vasquez Huerta. He was raised in Sabine County and graduated from West Sabine High School in 1988. He has lived in Groves, Texas for over 28 years and worked for the Department of Federal Corrections for more than 26 years. He retired December of 2021. Marcus passed away on April 9th 2022 in Houston Texas.
Marcus served in the United States Marine Corp from February 22, 1989 until February 21, 1993. Marcus loved being outdoors in the country riding his 4-wheeler with his niece, Amelia, cruising on his motorcycle, working around the property with his brother, John, and eating a home cooked meal afterwards. He loved watching movies with lots of popcorn and going to the lake with his large boat with close family members. Marcus was devoted to his grandson Tanner and granddaughter Emery. He loved them with all his heart.
Marcus was preceded in death by his loving wife Charlotte. He was preceded death by his parents and by his brothers, Arnold and Jesse. Marcus is survived by 2 step-sons Billy Armstrong and Jaime Martinez, Jr. Also, his 2 grandchildren Tanner C. Armstrong and Emery Jade Martinez. His brothers, Alex Huerta and wife Josie, John Huerta and wife Imelda, Ramon Huerta and wife Tara. He is also survived by his sister in law, Teresa Vasquez. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.
A visitation will be held at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Temple from 5-7pm on Friday, April 15. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of Crawford Bowers Funeral Home, Saturday, April 16 at 2:00 pm. Mr. Huerta will be laid to rest at Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Paid Obituary