Helen Virginia (Yager) Weber
Helen Virginia (Yager) Weber, age 84 of Troy, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022, at a local nursing facility. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple. Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Helen was born on July 13, 1937, to Lewis Clinton Yager and Helen Lucille McGowan in Lyman, OK. She graduated from Pampa High School, in Pampa, TX, in 1955. She met the love of her life, Marvin Weber, and they were married on July 21, 1956. They had 3 daughters and 1 son. Helen attended business school. After moving to Troy in 1980, she was the secretary at First Baptist Church in Troy for about 10 years, and then she worked for Hewett Funeral Home and Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple. She retired from Harper-Talasek in 2002. After she retired, she and Marvin took a trip up the west coast, and the following year, they travelled up the east coast. Helen and Marvin actively volunteered with the ARC of Bell County, Campers on Mission, CTLC and Hope for the Hungry. Helen played the piano and organ for the churches she was a member of. She loved playing the piano and accordion at the same time. She also loved working in her flower garden.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a brother, and one great granddaughter.
She is survived by her brother, Ken Yager (Gail) of OK; 4 children: Linda Weber of Temple, Karen Carter (Kurt) of FL, Sandra Pollard (Keith) of Troy, and James Weber of Temple. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren: Kevin (Melissa) Carter of AL, Kim Surratt (Bayou) of AL, Kristina Peden (Jonathan) of MN, April Smith (Garrett) of Temple, Amber Wilson of Houston; 4 step grandchildren: Amber Morris (JD) of Temple, Jessica Shattuck (Raymond) of Leroy, Brian Pollard of Troy, and Gabbie Pollard of Troy; and 4 great grandchildren: Taylor Surratt of AL, Robert Surratt of AL, Brayden Shafer of Temple, and Weston Smith of Temple.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to Scott and White Hospice in Waco and Westview Manor Nursing Home in McGregor for taking such good care of Mom for the last 8 years.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make donations to any of the organizations listed above, or the Alzheimer’s foundation, Breast Cancer Foundation, or a charity of your choice.
A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at the funeral home.
