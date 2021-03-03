PFLUGERVILLE — Services for Terri Crum, 67, of Holland will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. John Lutheran Church in Bartlett.
Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery.
Mrs. Crum died Saturday, Feb. 27, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 27, 1954, in Harlingen to George and Nancy Lawrence. She graduated from Donna High School. She earned a teaching certification from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville. She received master’s degrees from Pan American University and the University of Texas at Austin. She married James “Jim” Dean Crum on Aug. 5, 1978, in Temple. She was a teacher in Donna, Weslaco, Jarrell and Killeen. She also worked for Holland ISD. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church. She served on the Holland City Council.
Survivors include her husband; two daughters, Jennifer Denise Hill of Harker Heights and Toni Leigh Bradford of San Antonio; a brother, Michael Lawrence of Alexandria, Va.; and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church; Holland Volunteer Fire Department; Autism Awareness; or the Holland ISD scholarship fund.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the church.
Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home & Cemetery in Pflugerville is in charge of arrangements.