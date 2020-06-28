Services for Robbin Faye Warden, 59, of Temple will be private.
Ms. Warden died Tuesday, June 23, at a local care facility.
She was born Aug. 31, 1960, in Gulfport, Miss., to Henry and Elizabeth Wedgeworth Warden. She graduated from Belton High School. She married Jack Honeycutt.
Survivors include her husband; a son, James Honeycutt of Camp Pendleton, Calif.; her mother of Belton; two brothers, Wade Warden of Belton and Derek Warden of Austin; and a sister, Rowena Fojtasek of Houston.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.