CAMERON — Services for Marion Dolores Brewer Travis, 94, of Cameron will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Mrs. Travis died Friday, July 28, at her residence.
She was born April 27, 1929, in Milam County to Sam and Sina Reaves Brewer. She graduated from C.H. Yoe High School. She received a bachelor of arts degree from North Texas State College and a master’s degree in English and journalism from Texas Technological College. She married Lewis Ray Travis. She taught high school English, journalism and American and Texas history. She also worked as a journalist at the Waco Tribune-Herald. She later worked for the Institute of Texan Cultures and the University of Texas at San Antonio, the University Medical Center and as a researcher at Baylor University.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Alison Travis.
Survivors include a son, Christopher K. Travis; a daughter, Roxane Witte; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.