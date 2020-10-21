ROSEBUD — Services for Lemuel Osborn Williams, 84, of Rosebud will be 11 a.m. Sunday at Morning Star Baptist Church in Baileyville with the Rev. Paul Burleson officiating.
Burial will be in Morning Star Cemetery in Baileyville.
Mr. Williams died Sunday, Oct. 18, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 21, 1936, in Baileyville to John Henry and Annie Whitfield Williams. He was a lifelong resident of Rosebud. He graduated from Wilson White High School in Rosebud and attended Texas Southern University. He married Illayvonne Campbell on Aug. 20, 1960. He worked for Central Freight Lines for 32 years. He was a member of Morning Star Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Kavey Wallacy of Rosebud; five brothers, Marshall Williams, Charles Williams, Redus Williamsand John Henry Williams Jr., all of Dallas, and Winston Williams of Lott; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.