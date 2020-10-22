KILLEEN — Services for Lee Roy Harrison, 73, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Monday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen with Richard Thomas officiating.
Mr. Harrison died Wednesday, Oct. 14.
He was born April 3, 1947, in Temple to Roy and Emma Harrison. He graduated from Temple High School. He served in the military during the Vietnam War. He was employed in Temple at E R Carpenter, and after moving to Round Rock he was employed at IBM and Home Depot in Austin. He was retired.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ocker Brethren Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 806, Rogers, TX 76569.
Affordable Burial and Cremation Services of Killeen is in charge of arrangements.