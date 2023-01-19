Anita Teresa Craft
Mrs. Craft was born June 21, 1925 in LaGrange, TX to Frank and Nora (Stahmier) Friemel. She married Roy Craft and he preceded her in death in 2000. Her son, Vernon Lee, also preceded her in death in 1972. She retired from the Veterans Administration where she worked in Canteen Services.
Survivors include: Son Billy Craft & wife Raelene of Rogers Daughters Helen Arnold of Austin, Doris Rose of Eddy, Brother F.A.Friemel of Bentonville, Ark., Sisters Hertha Kruse of LaGrange, Mannie Schmidt of LaGrange, 8 grandchildren, 15, great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Anita Teresa Craft, 97, of Rogers, died Sunday, January 15, 2023 at her home. Funeral service will be 11:00 am Friday, January 20, 2023 at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron. Burial will be at the Rogers City Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 pm Thursday at the funeral home.
Paid Obituary