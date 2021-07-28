BELTON — Services for Sharon Denise Cagle Petter, 62, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Belton.
Mrs. Petter died Tuesday, July 27.
She was born at March 13, 1959, in Temple to Franky and JoAnn Cagle. She attended Scott Elementary in Temple, then transferred to Belton, where she attended junior high and high school. She attended the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, earning a bachelor’s degree in education. She married Dale Petter in July 1980. She began working for Belton ISD in 1982. She taught health and coached multiple sports at the junior high level then transitioned to Belton High School, serving as a biology teacher and was the head cross country and track and field coach. The last 10 years of her career, she worked as the Athletic Business Manager, retiring from the district in 2017.
Survivors include her parents; a sister, LeeAnn Ross; a son, Zach Petter; a daughter, Jordan Petter; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, a scholarship fund is being created for Belton ISD athletes.
Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.