BELTON — Private family services will be held for Milton Wayne Martin, 85, of Belton.
Public services will be at a later date.
Burial will be in Seaton Cemetery.
Mr. Martin died Wednesday March 18, in Belton.
He was born March 25, 1934, in Barclay to Carl G. and Willie M. Francis Martin. He married Frances Marie Machalek on Aug. 13, 1955, in Temple. He was a missionary and spent over 30 years serving in southern Mexico. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church of Wichita Falls.
He was preceded in death by his wife on Aug. 25, 2019; and a son, Paul Martin on Jan. 29, 2008.
Survivors include a daughter, Beth Lott of San Ramon, Peru; three sons, Bruce Martin of Fort Worth, Dan Martin of Charlotte, N.C., and Benjamin Martin of Rogers; a sister, Melba St. Romain of Lecompte, La.; 17 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.