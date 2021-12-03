Elbert “Gene” Eugene Boss
Memorial Services for Elbert “Gene” Eugene Boss, 62 of Temple, were held on December 2, 2021 at 3:00 pm at First United Methodist Church in Belton, Texas with Pastor Jeffery Miller officiating, a reception with the family followed immediately after.
Elbert “Gene” Eugene Boss. Sr, died on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Elbert “Gene” Eugene Boss was born on March 8, 1959 to Jimmy Edd Boss and Sharon Elizabeth Stephens in Clarksville, Texas where he grew up with his three brothers. He graduated from Clarksville High School in 1977. He married the love of his life, Brenda Lamb in 1990. He furthered his education at Paris Junior College for microprocessor technology. He worked for Texas Instruments until 1997. From 1997 until his retirement in 2021 he worked at Solectron/Flextronics as a network engineer. He was a proud member of the NRA and enjoyed collecting and restoring guns. When he was not at work you could find him outside around a fire, or in his shop fixing his latest project.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Boss of Temple, Texas; his sons, Gene Boss Jr., and wife Daizy Boss of Austin, Tx, Matt Haley and partner Twahly Huwald, and Tristan Boss both of Temple, Texas; one daughter, Jessica Brewer and husband Tommy Brewer of Belton, Texas; mother, Sharon Stephens of Clarksville, TX; his brothers, Eddie Boss and partner Richard McFadden of Paris, Texas, Ray Cover and wife Virginia Cover of Paris, Tx; along with twelve grandchildren, Kevin Boss, Jordyn Haddock, Elyse Boss, Alexis Wade, Jeremiah Wade, Jocelyn Brewer, Kevonta Skinner, Kiara Skinner, Ethan Arendall-Brewer, Zander Haley, Steven Haley, Elijah Plummer and two great grandchildren, Liam Boss, Luna Boss.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation towards Elbert Eugene Boss’s memorial fund. Contributions of any amount are appreciated.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Elbert and Billie Stephens and his brother Billy Backus.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sabrina N. Young of Young’s Daughters Funeral Home in Temple, Texas.
