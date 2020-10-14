Services for Minnie Ruth Lee, 83, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Friday in Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery in Midland with the Rev. Kenneth Johnson officiating.
Ms. Lee died Thursday, Oct. 8, at a Temple nursing home.
She was born May 31, 1937, to Doctor “Dock” and Lucille Johnson Lee in Abbott. She worked as a school bus monitor for the Midland Independent School District for 15 years.
She was preceded in death by a son, James Lee; and a daughter, Florence Jackson.
Survivors include a son, Calvin Jackson of Midland; two daughters, Olivia Jackson of Temple and Sandra Jackson of Midland; two sisters, Johnnie Mae Outley of Hillsboro and Winnie Sparkman of San Jose, Calif; 14 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.