ROCKDALE — Services for Steve Bustamante, 71, of Luling will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Phillips & Lucky Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Pedro Castillio officiating.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mr. Bustamante died Monday, Feb. 24, at a Kyle hospital.
He was born Aug. 23, 1948, in Edenburg to Esteban Bustamante and Teofila Morales. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He received an associate degree from Los Angeles Valley College. He received a bachelor’s degree from Cal State Northridge. He married Christina Casarez on Aug. 19, 1967, in Lubbock. He worked for Traide Corp, Panavision Motion Picture Productions and Miller Productions.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Norma Bustamante of Los Angeles and Stefanie Bustamante of Luling; four sisters, Louisa Bustamanate, Estella Oritz and Mary Oritz, all of Los Angeles, and Connie Ortiz of Alabama; two brothers, David Ortiz and Johnny Ortiz, both of Alabama; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. today at the funeral home; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.