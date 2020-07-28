Larry Gene Janke went to be with the Lord on July 22, 2020. He was born on April 12, 1935 in Davilla, Texas to Walter and Ira Mae Janke. Larry was preceded in death by his wife Doris Balusek Janke; Granddaughter Lauren Morgan; Son-In Law Ronald ‘Tiger’ Grothe; Parents Walter and Ira Mae Janke; brothers: Charles ‘Pete’ Janke, Walter Janke Jr., and Carroll Janke. He is survived by his five children: Jeanne Gutierrez and spouse Victor, Debbie Morgan and spouse Mike, Larry Janke Jr. and spouse Trish, Todd Janke and spouse Rachel, and Karen Grothe and spouse Alvin Johnson. Grandchildren: Brian Gutierrez, Anthony Gutierrez and spouse Michelle, Christopher Vasquez and spouse Jenica, Justin Janke and spouse Catherine, Cheyenne Grothe, and Hannah Janke. Great-Grandchildren: Benjamin Gutierrez, Madison Gutierrez, Kylie Gutierrez, Lorelai Gutierrez, Quinn Gutierrez, Emma Vasquez, Jaxton Vasquez, Jack Janke, and Charlie Janke (to appear any day now). He is also survived by three brothers: Donald Janke, Curtis Janke, Robert Janke and four sisters: Janet Jones, Anita Howell, Tricia Henry, and Sandra Garrett. Larry is survived by numerous nieces and nephews as well as numerous Great-nieces and Great-nephews.
Larry greatest love was surely his family. He enjoyed fishing and really enjoyed dancing with the Love of his Life Doris, whom he married on June 13, 1953 but lost to cancer in 2007. He had an amazing mechanical mind and could fix most anything…He had a special love for working on tractors… (Being the oldest of twelve children and raised on a farm, he probably had lots of experience growing up).
His last years were spent living on the golf course in Country Place (Pearland, Texas). He especially enjoyed ‘critiquing’ the golfer’s swings from his back patio. Sometimes he would be watching them and start laughing when they hit a really bad shot. Luckily, when they heard him, they would laugh too. He enjoyed his new friends in the neighborhood and loved cruising around in his golf cart, his exercise class, and most of all his swim aerobics class where he was usually the only fella. Larry was blessed to have for the last fourteen years of his life a loyal companion and best friend in his Austrian Shepherd, “Buddy”.
To sum it up, he was just a Great and humble man. He was an honest, decent man who worked hard his whole life providing for his family. He was extremely loyal and treated every person with respect and never judged a soul. His children were blessed to have been raised by him and will miss him terribly. But they are so happy for him to receive his just rewards for a life well-lived. We know he was greeted by a crowd in Heaven. We Love You Daddy…
His Pastor, Reverend Larry Koslovsky of Crosby Brethren Church has graciously agreed to officiate his service and the family appreciates all of the love Reverend Koslovsky has given them over the years. Honoring Larry as his pallbearers are: Larry Janke Jr., Todd Janke, Mike Morgan, Alvin Johnson, Brian Gutierrez, Anthony Gutierrez, Christopher Vasquez, and Justin Janke.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and a Funeral Service from 2:30 PM to 3:30 pm in the Family Chapel at Brookside Funeral Chapel at Brookside Funeral Home, 13747 Eastex Freeway, Houston, Texas 77039 followed by a burial at Brookside Memorial Park. The complete services and burial will be available online for those not able to attend in person.
