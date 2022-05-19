Services for Esther “Bea” Lene Monson Cox, 79, of Copperas Cove will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Zion Church of Christ in Lyons.
Burial will be in County Line Cemetery in Centerline.
Mrs. Cox died Friday, May 13, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 2, 1942, in Lyons to Roosevelt Franklin and Texana Monson Isom. She attended Emmit J. Scott High School in Somerville. She married Joseph Frank Cox in 2003. She attended W.S. Young Church of Christ in Killeen.
Survivors include her husband of Copperas cove; a son, Donald Murray Marshall of Temple; a daughter, Laura Rene Armstrong of Round Rock; a brother, Donald Isom of Somerville; two sisters, Clara Lister of Austin and Barbara Wilson of Bryan; three grandchildren; and eight great-granchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.