BELTON — Services for Gray “Oso” Bear, 69, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.
Mr. Bear died Sept. 20 at his residence.
He was born Dec. 14, 1950, to Glenda and Edward Bear.
