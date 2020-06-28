Geraldine Barbara Schneider, 83, of Bryan, was reunited with her Lord and Savior on June 24, 2020. Visitation will be held Monday June 29 from 4:30-6:00 pm with a rosary recited at 6:00 at Memorial Funeral Chapel, Bryan, Texas. The Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 am on Tuesday, June 30 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Bryan, Texas. Officiating services is Rev. Steve Sauser. Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Cyclone, Texas at 12:30 pm.
Geraldine was born to Joseph J. Strmiska and Mary (Skrhak) Strmiska on June 23, 1937 in Granger, Texas. She was one of eight siblings raised on her parent’s cotton farm. She graduated from Granger High School and Durham’s Business College in Austin, Texas. She married the love of her life, Marvin A. Schneider, on January 25, 1958 at St. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Granger, Texas. They lived in Temple, Texas until 1972 when they moved to Bryan. They owned and operated Marvin’s Drive In Grocery in Navasota, Texas. Geraldine worked alongside her husband running the store for many years. She received an Associate Degree from Blinn College in Bryan and started work at the Texas Agricultural Extension Service as a Senior Secretary. She retired from her job at A&M in 2003. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph Women’s Guild, the Age Managers, and the Rosary Society. She was a Eucharistic Minister at the Sherwood Nursing Home for several years.
Geraldine and Marvin enjoyed dancing and were often asked to lead the Grand March at many weddings. They enjoyed going to their cabin on their farm in Cyclone, Texas. They enjoyed three decades of Aggie Home Football games and tailgating with friends. She loved traveling starting with camping in the US and later several trips to Europe. But family was the most important thing to Geraldine. She loved celebrating holidays with her three daughters, sons-in-law. grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Marvin A. Schneider, her parents, Joe and Mary Strmiska, sisters, Georgia Drozd and Francis Steffek, and brothers, George, Jerry, Frank, and Daniel Strmiska. Survivors include three daughters and sons-in-law, Ramona Kuciemba and husband, David, of Bryan, Kay Huff and husband, Kirk,of College Station, Jackie Stroble and husband, Ross, of Tomball; six grandchildren, Jennifer Robinson and husband, Troy, of Huffman, Dr. Robert C. Allen and wife, Dr. Sarah Vines, of Baltimore, Maryland, Dustin Huff, of Austin, Dr. Dylan Huff and wife, Kalyn, of Bryan, Ross Stroble V and Jett Stroble of Tomball; two great grandchildren, Beau and Honor Robinson; brother, Clement Strmiska, of Granger; brother-in-law, Richard Schneider and sister-in-law, Gerry Mayer, of Temple. The following pallbearers have the honor of escorting Geraldine to her final resting place: Jerome Drozd, Dustin Huff, Dylan Huff, David Kuciemba, Troy Robinson and Ross Stroble IV.
The family wishes to express their appreciation of the dedication and loving care that was bestowed upon Geraldine by the staff at The Carriage Inn, Bryan, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Joseph Catholic Church.