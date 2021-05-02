Rosa Lee Hunter
Rosa Lee Hunter, 71, of Temple passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021 in a local hospital. Rosa was born to Christine and Thomas McNiel Sr. on September 17, 1949 in Temple, Texas. She graduated from Temple High School in 1967. Rosa worked multiple positions at Scott & White Medical Center, the VA, and was a substitute teacher for a period of time. She married her husband, Ronnie Hunter, in 1970. Rosa loved to sew, craft, and travel. She loved her friends and family, and most of all, loved her dog Rusty.
Per her wishes, Rosa was cremated. Her ashes will be buried at a later date at Little Flock Cemetery.
Rosa is survived by her husband, Ronnie Wayne Hunter; her son, Rance Wayne Hunter and wife Whisper; her brother, Thomas Carlton McNiel and wife Ann; her cousins, Pam and Richard Dayhoff; her nieces, Jenny Havens, Stacey McNiel, Brooke Guerra, and Jen Pearce; her nephews, Christopher McNiel, Adam McNiel, and Chris Guerra; and her grandchild, Ritter Hunter.
Rosa is preceded in death by her son, Randy Hunter.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.
