Barbara Speer Caffrey
Funeral services for Barbara Speer Caffrey, 79, of Belton, will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, September 18, 2023, at Dossman Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bobby Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at the North Belton Cemetery.
The family will receive friends for visitation 4:00 - 6:00 PM Sunday, September 17, 2023 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Caffrey died Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at her home in Belton.
Mrs. Caffrey was born December 3, 1943 in Temple, the daughter of Adrian and Virginia (Hale) Speer. She grew up in Belton. She was a lifelong resident of the area. She married Raymond J. Caffrey Sr. December 20, 1963 in Belton at Miller Heights Baptist Church where she was a long time member. She was a graduate of the University of Mary Hardin Baylor.
Mrs. Caffrey truly was an entrepreneur. She owned a custom T-shirt shop for many years. She also ran the 439 Water Supply. For more than 5 decades she was a CPA, Barbara Caffrey Custom Bookkeeping in Belton at Grothway Square.
She was preceded in death by her husband and one brother Ted Speer.
Survivors include son Raymond Joseph Caffrey Jr and wife Marcie, daughter Adrianne Caffrey Evers and husband Jonathan; brother Wayne Speer, sister Glenda Palm; three grandchildren, Brenna, Wyatt, and Aislyn; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
