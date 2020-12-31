ROCKDALE — Services for Dorothy Mae Bergeron, 94, of Round Rock and formerly of Rockdale will be 2 p.m. Saturday in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale with the Rev. Don Patterson officiating.
Mrs. Bergeron died Tuesday, Dec. 29, in Lampasas.
She was born Nov. 4, 1926, in Angleton to Henry Earle and Ina Perry Middleton. She graduated from Angleton High School in 1944, and business school in 1945. She worked as a secretary at Dow Chemical Company in Freeport. She married Fred Bergeron on Jan. 24, 1948, in Angleton. They moved to Austin. They lived various places and settled in Rockdale 45 years ago. In 2016, they moved to Round Rock. She was a member of St. John’s United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include three daughters, Pam Morgan of Thomasville, Ga., Paula Formby of Lampasas and Karen Timmerman of Georgetown; a sister, Earlene Miles of West Columbia; five grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John’s United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 168, Rockdale, TX 76567.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.