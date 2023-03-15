James “J” Eugene Whitlow
James “J” Eugene Whitlow, age 88, of Temple passed from this life during the late night hours of Saturday, March 11th, 2023, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital. He was born on the 20th day of January 1935 in Troy, TX to parents Everett Carlisle and Rose Ellen (Hartgrove) Whitlow.
J has been a resident of the Bell County area his entire life. He graduated from Troy High School in 1952. On August 27th, 1953, J married the love of his life Gracie Geraldine Guthrie at Bell Falls Baptist Church. From 1958 to 1960 he was drafted in the U.S. Army where he would serve in the Korean War and for eight months in 1962 in the Cuban Missile Crisis. J worked as an AC repair man for many years before working for the VA hospital where he would retire in 2000. He attended church at the Central Texas Church of God in Temple and was a part of the American Legion 133. J enjoyed hosting Wednesday night dinners and being around his church family. The kind, gentle, and loving man he was will be the legacy he leaves behind for generations to come. J will be deeply missed by many friends and family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Ed Whitlow, sister Winnie Jenkins, and grandparents.
J leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 70 years Gracie Whitlow of Temple, three nephews: Frank Jenkins of Houston, Danny Jenkins of Satin, James Jenkins of Durango, best friend Eldon Raines, as well as many other friends.
Funeral services will be held at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 15th, 2023, at 1 p.m. with Elder Ben Mauldin officiating. The family will be accepting visitors at the funeral home prior to the service between the hours of 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. Following the service, a burial will take place at Moody Cemetery.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
