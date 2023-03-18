No services are planned for Ricky Don Love, 69, of Little River-Academy.
Mr. Love died Thursday, March 16, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Feb. 20, 1954, to Donald Roy and Frances Delores Biehle Love in Taylor. He graduated from Academy High School, and attended Temple College. He retired from Wilsonart. He was an umpire for youth league baseball and softball for many years. He also was a score keeper and chain gang member for Academy middle and high schools. He married Sarah Ann Malone in 1974 in Little River-Academy.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Ryan William Love; a daughter, Brandee Leigh Love; two brothers, Howard “Pete” Love and Travis Love; a sister, Becky Cervenka; and a grandchild.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.