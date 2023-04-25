Caralen Jean (Lykes) Rose
Caralen Jean (Lykes) Rose 87, of Temple, TX. Passed away peacefully on Friday, April 21, 2023, at Cornerstone Care Center in the presence of her only child, Dyna. Caralen was born on December 18, 1935 in Temple, Texas to the late June Ebb Lykes and Cara Adeline (Crabtree) Lykes.
In 1953, Caralen graduated from Temple High School, where she was a Pepperette. She attended Temple Junior College while she worked at First Federal Savings and Loan. Later she attended the University of Honolulu in Hawaii on Oahua. She went on to study education at Mary Hardin Baylor and received a Master Degree at Shippensburg University, PA.
Caralen was a natural born teacher. She taught many subjects and grade levels in various locales like Izmir, Turkey; Ft. Riley, KS; St. Louis, MO; Bartlett and Belton, TX.
She married Hal Rose, a native of Temple in 1956. She took on the role as military wife with glee always creating a wonderful home for her family.
In 1995, Caralen retired and spent her time painting, gardening, and antique hunting.
Carlean was predeceased by her husband, Hal Rose, her father J.E. Lykes Sr, her mother Cara, and her sister, Cara June Lykes. She is survived and missed by her daughter, Dyna Rose Bailey, son-in-law John Bailey; brother J.E. Lykes and wife, Sue; and their children and families.
Her legacy will carry on forever reminding us that we control our attitudes. We choose to live a life of meaningful acts of love and service, like Christ molded for us.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), an organization Caralen and Hal felt strongly about.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday April 25, 2023 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home. Services will be held Wednesday April 26, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery.
