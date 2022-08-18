CAMERON — Services for Joyce Marie Rosemond-Fisher, 69, of Cameron will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Updated: August 18, 2022 @ 2:56 am
CAMERON — Services for Joyce Marie Rosemond-Fisher, 69, of Cameron will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Cameron Grove Cemetery in Maysfield.
Mrs. Rosemond-Fisher died Saturday, Aug .13, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 31, 1952, in Hearne to Silveree and John Quincey Rosemond. She attended elementary school in Maysfield, then later O.J. Thomas and graduated from C.H. Yoe High. She also attended Prairie View A&M University and Temple Junior College. She worked for Baylor Scott & White Medical Center for 39 years. She was a member of True Love Worship Center.
Survivors include two daughters, Latisha Cumbess and Trevia Fisher; and four grandchildren.