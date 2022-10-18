Services for Larry Jezek, 75, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Saturday in Seaton Cemetery.
Mr. Jezek died Friday, Oct. 14, in Temple.
He was born Nov. 28, 1946, to Clarence and Viola Jezek. He graduated from Temple High School, and attended Sam Houston State University. He was a lifetime member of Kappa Alpha. He served in the Army and the National Guard. He worked for Psencik Construction for many years and later owned his own business, Jezek Construction.
Survivors include a sister, Nancy Manoogian; and a brother, Eric Jezek.
Memorials may be made to any charity.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.