Services for Robert Preston “Cold Patch” Coleman Sr., 79, of Killeen will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with Dr. U.C. Barnes Sr. officiating.
Mr. Coleman died Friday, July 15, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Nov. 28, 1942, in Temple to Brady Coleman and Susie Grant. He attended Dunbar High School in Temple. He was a member of Corinth Missionary Baptist Church. He worked for Freeman’s Roofing and Concrete in Temple.
He was preceded in death by three daughters, Bessie Mae Coleman, Mary Coleman and Georgia Mae Coleman.
Survivors include two sons, Robert Coleman Jr. of Dallas and David Coleman of Waco; two brothers, Horace Grant of Aiea, Hawaii, and Preston Grant of Temple; a sister, Darlene Smith of Temple; and nine grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.