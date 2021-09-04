Virtual services for Bryce Wesley Foote, 22, of Austin will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Young’s Daughter Funeral Chapel via Zoom.
Another service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Memorial Baptist Church in Temple with the Rev. Ridge Adams officiating.
Mr. Foote died Monday, Aug. 30, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 4, 1998, to Wesley Byron Foote and Karyn Mae Chappell in Renton, Wash. He attended Leander High School, where he played football and was in the robotics club. He lived intermittently in Washington and Texas. He attended Auguste Escoffier School in Austin to learn culinary arts.
Survivors include his grandparents, Fay and Earl Chappell and Byron Foote; his parents; and a sister, Nicole Chappell.
Contact the funeral home for information on the virtual service.