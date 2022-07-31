Bobbye Robinson
Bobbye Robinson was born in 1938 in Winnfield, LA, to Doris and Robert Kraft and died on July 19, 2022 at her residence after a long illness. She was raised on a farm outside Winnfield by very loving and nurturing parents, and in close proximity to several loving aunts, uncles, cousins and her maternal grandfather, Matthew (Bud) Allen. She described her childhood as “full of love, laughter and play – almost like a fairy tale.”
She attended Austin College in Sherman, TX, where she met James Robinson, who she would marry in Galveston in 1964 after James completed his military obligation and his first year of medical school.
Bobbye’s love of people and strong work ethic led to many jobs and activities. In Galveston, she was the religion editor of the daily newspaper, and later the author of the medical school periodic publication. In Temple and Belton she was a journalist for the Belton Journal, chairman of the Bell County Republican party, president of the Bell county Medical Auxiliary, president of the Good Earth Garden club, president of the Belton TAG Parent Assoc., active in the Temple Service League, author of a St. Francis Episcopal Church periodic publication. In 1984 she renovated a century-old building in downtown Belton and opened Mrs. Robinson’s Neighborhood, which sold food, custom jewelry, antiques, etc., until she moved to Lubbock in 1992. In 1984, the Belton Chamber of Commerce, named Bobbye the first female Man of the Year. She served on its board of directors for 3 years and was also a director of the Belton United Way. In 1977 she received a Political Science degree from UMHB. Her love of politics derived from her hometown, Winnfield, LA, the birthplace of two Louisiana Governors (Huey and Earl Long) and home to many relatives (including her grandfather Bud) of another LA governor, O.K. Allen.
Bobbye was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Jamie. She is survived by her husband James and four sons- Robert Matthew (wife Dawn and daughters Savannah and Rebecca), Jon (fiancée Melissa, daughters Avery, Caroline and Hope), Mark (wife Dawn and children Sarah and Jacob) and James Luke, and by great-grandson Hunter, and her sister Betty Kraft Mixon.
Bobbye’s favorite Bible chapter is 1 Corinthians 13 which teaches us that:
Love is patient and kind, Love bears all things, Love never fails or ends. Though I have faith and hope, without love, I am nothing. This Bobbye believed, and this she lived.
Goodnight sweet Princess and Angels flight thee to thy rest.
A private family service for Bobbye will be held at a later date.
