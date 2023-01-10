ROCKDALE — No services are planned for Seth Douglas Arthur Hirt, 71, of Rockdale.
The body will be cremated.
Mr. Hirt died Thursday, Jan. 5, at his residence.
He was born April 11, 1951, in Cameron to Lester and Judy Smith Hirt. He was a graduate of Rockdale High School. He received his associate degree in drafting. He married Margarett Ann Nolen on July 11, 1970, in Rockdale. He was employed 20 years with IGC in Rockdale and worked in the maintenance department.
He was preceded in death by his wife on June 17, 2012.
Survivors include three sons, Troy Douglas Hirt and Clay Earl Hirt, both of Rockdale, and Drew Nolen Hirt of Round Rock; a brother, Jimmy Hirt of Baytown; a sister, Jan Jones of Rockdale; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home of Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.