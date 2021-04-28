Services for Sheldon Keith DeWitt, 56, of Temple will be private.
Mr. DeWitt died Saturday, April 24, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Sept. 25, 1964, at Travis Air Force Base in California to Raymond Gene and Kathryn Marie DeWitt. He graduated from Moody High School in 1983. He worked for Wilsonart. He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Temple.
Survivors include his wife, Kim DeWitt of Temple; two daughters, Jessica DeWitt and Julia DeWitt, both of Temple; his parents of Moody; and three sisters, Jody Sustaita of Salado, Nona DeWitt of Taylor and Angela Dee Ross of Kansas.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.