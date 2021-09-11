BELTON — Services for Elvira Jimenez, 83, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Dossman Funeral Home with Armando Aguirre officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Jimenez died Thursday, Sept. 9, at a Temple hospital.
Mrs. Jimenez was born Jan. 4, 1939, in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, to Jose Angel and Concepcion Centeno Guerrero. She married Manuel Jimenez in 1965. She was a longtime resident of Belton. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 1978; and a son, Mario Mena in 2002.
Survivors include three sons, Pedro Jimenez, Jesus Jimenez and Alonzo Jimenez ,all of Belton; three daughters, Celia Villareal of Temple, and Guadalupe Martinez and Ninfa Dominguez, both of Belton; 23 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.