BELTON — Private services for Cynthia Kay Jackson, 58, of Killeen will be held in Preston Bend Cemetery.
Ms. Jackson died Friday, Sept. 10.
She was born June 28, 1963, in Dallas to LoEtta and William Jackson. She graudated from Skyline High School in Dallas, and from Texas Women’s University with a degree in deaf education. She worked as a deaf and special education teacher at Killeen ISD, and retired after 30 years.
Survivors include her mother and stepfather, William Millet Sr.; her father and stepmother, Mary Jackson; a sister, Kathy Humphrey; and six stepbrothers, Jeff Millet, Brian Millet, Chris Millet, Jonathan Millet, Jim Randle and Mark Randle.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any local diabetes foundation.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.