Services for Frances Hering, 86, of Westphalia will be 10 a.m. Monday at Church of the Visitation in Westphalia with the Rev. Darrell Kostiha officiating.
Mrs. Hering died Wednesday, May 11, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Nov. 28, 1935, in Olfen to Mack and Emma Gerngross Halfmann. She married Walton “Buddy” Hering in 1954. She owned and operated Hering Store in Westphalia.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two sons, Walton “J.R.” Hering and Jeff Hering, both of Westphalia; two daughters, Janet Loden and Joyce Wimberley, both of Westphalia; four sisters, Cecil Halfmann, Bernadette Plagens, Mary Jane Mikulik ansd Janice Niehues; two brothers, Leon Halfmann and Tex Halfmann; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Celebration Park of Church of the Visitation.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.