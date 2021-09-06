BANDERA — No services are planned for Deborah “Debbie” Kaye Rogers, 59, of Bruceville-Eddy.
Burial will be in the Rogers’ family cemetery in Medina.
Mrs. Rogers died Sunday, Aug. 22
She was born in Houston on Nov. 21, 1961, to Thomas and Margret Martin. She attended Waltrip High School in Houston. She worked for many years cleaning houses. She married Gil Rogers. She was a member of Central Texas Church of God in Bruceville-Eddy.
Survivors include a sister, Linda Shumway of Belton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Feed My Sheep in Temple.
Grimes Funeral Chapel of Bandera is in charge of arrangements.