Services for Charles Herbert Schroeder, 82, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday in Bellwood Memorial Park Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Schroeder died Tuesday, May 9, at a Temple hospital.
He was born in 1940 in Watseka, Ill., to Herb and Ruth Schroeder. He attended Illinois State University and University of Texas Pan-Am and received and received bachelor’s degrees in arts and education and a master’s degree in economics. He served in the U.S. Naval Reserve. He married Patricia Engleman Schroeder on July 10, 1965, in Edinburg. He worked in computer information systems sales and served as the assistant to the vice president of information systems at Baylor Scott & White. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Temple.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; a son, Charles Christopher Schroeder of Carrollton; a daughter, Patricia Schroeder Jacoby of The Colony; a sister, Kim Elizabeth Schroeder of Carrollton; and four grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.