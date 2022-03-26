Services for Suma Mahler, 93, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Monday at Temple Bible Church.
Mrs. Mahler died Thursday, March 24.
She was born May 19, 1928, in Sapulpa, Okla., to William “Rattlesnake Pete” and Ellen Morrison Bowels. She graduated high school in Sapulpa and attended Oklahoma A&M in Stillwater, Okla. She worked for a Temple hospital. She was a dietician. She married Billie Bob Mahler in 1957. She was a Christian.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include three children, Micki Su Greeson, Michael Mahler and Mark Mahler; and eight grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Temple Bible Church Mission’s fund.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple in charge of arrangements.